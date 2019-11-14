9th Positive Case of Rabies Confirmed in Polk County

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section confirmed on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, the ninth positive rabies case in Polk County for the year.





On Monday, November 11, 2019, PCSO received a call from a resident in southeast Bartow whose two dogs had cornered a raccoon in her backyard. The raccoon was captured alive, and Animal Control sent it away for rabies testing.

The raccoon was confirmed positive for rabies two days later.

There have been eight prior confirmed rabies cases in Polk County so far this year. This is the fourth case involving a raccoon in 2019, while the other five cases have been bats.

“Please call Polk County Animal Control immediately if you find a diseased or injured animal such as a bat, fox, or raccoon, in your neighborhood. Do not interact with it. Also, make sure your pets are vaccinated and tagged as required.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff