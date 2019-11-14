Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Individual Who Smashed a Window and Took Money From ANF Gyros

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Do you recognize this person? Or better yet – the clothing!

On Nov. 8 around 3:08 a.m., this person was caught on surveillance inside of the ANF Gyros, located at 1050 6th St NW. The subject smashed the front window with a brick, took money from the business and was seen on video going south through the alleyway in the 600 block of Ave. K NW.

The subject is wearing gray and pink sneakers, floral shorts, black camouflage long-sleeve shirt with a black shirt wrapped around the head.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this subject, please call Det. Lango at 401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

