Dailyridge.com

Home Winter Haven Individual Charged With Felony After Taking Lost Phone From Walmart

Individual Charged With Felony After Taking Lost Phone From Walmart

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 0 0

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:
When you find something and the owner asks if you found the thing… best to say yes!
Too bad 32 yr-old Angie Marie Johnson didn’t because now she’s charged with a Felony!
Back in August, our victim was at the self checkout in Walmart when he inadvertently left a cell phone after checking out. He quickly realized the phone was gone so he went back inside to find Johnson using the checkout. He asked her about finding a phone and she denied seeing one. When she walked out of the store, he approached her again asking once more if she found a phone. Again, she denied. Well, guess what can’t be denied – the video.
Charged with a 3rd degree felony – we venture to say it probably wasn’t worth it.


FROM THE NETWORK

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN