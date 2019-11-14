Operation Trick-Or-Treat: Polk County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Charge 18 Registered Sexual Offenders and Predators During October Initiative





In collaboration with the Florida Sheriff’s Association Task Force Operation “Hallowed Streets,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Response Team conducted Operation “Trick-Or-Treat” during the month of October, 2019. The operation was aimed at ensuring compliance with Florida’s registration laws for convicted sex offenders and sex predators (FSS 775.21 & 943.0435) within Polk County*. Detectives charged 18 suspects with failure to comply with sex offender registrations laws and/or violation of probation.

“Our detectives work hard year-round to keep track of convicted sexual offenders and predators who reside here. We also monitor whether or not they remain compliant with the law. We know our citizens are concerned about predators and offenders being around children during events such as Halloween, so every year we conduct initiatives like this one. These 18 suspects learned the hard way that we take every one of the requirements seriously, and failure to comply will result in an arrest.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

There are 1,283 Sexual Offenders and 166 sexual predators who live in Polk County. These offenders and predators are checked every quarter by Polk detectives to ensure they are in compliance with Florida’s sexual offender/predator registration laws. During the initiative just prior to Halloween, Polk County Sheriff’s Office SVRT detectives accomplished the following during the operation:

Compliance checks conducted: 102

Compliance checks – in compliance: 82

Compliance checks – not in compliance: 20

Hours dedicated to this operation: 80

Arrests and/or warrants issued: 18

Social media/Sign postings: 11

Citizen education efforts made: 7

During the third quarter of 2019 (July, August, September) preceding October, detectives arrested 31 Sex Offenders or Predators for various violations and confirmed compliance for 1230 sex offenders and 166 sex predators.

The following is a list of those arrested or charged (18), and a summary of their offenses during the Month of October:

Titus Finley, 25, of 348 Honey Bee Lane, Polk City. Finley is a juvenile sexual offender based on a 2010 conviction for sexual Battery by a juvenile on a victim under 12 years of age. In May 2019, Finley was charged with one count of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Laws (F3) for having an unregistered vehicle. He had a warrant issued for Failure to Appear in that case. He is required to register his address quarterly, and failed to do so in August. Detectives obtained a second warrant for that. Finley was arrested on October 3, 2019, after crashing on a stolen motorcycle. He was in possession of Meth and a concealed firearm at the time. He is still in jail with 12 charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed firearm, display of a firearm during a felony, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, DWLSR, and multiple failure to register charges.

James Earl Moorer, 52, of 515 Avenue J SE, Winter Haven. Moorer is a sexual offender based on a 1994 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a child under 16 years of age. In January 2019 Moorer registered the above-listed address, and was advised the location was not in compliance with statutes, as it is within 160 feet of Winter Haven High School. He changed the address to a motel. He also listed an employer, but while detectives conducted periodic checks, they learned he was no longer employed there and failed to register two other employers. He also had checked out of the motel, and failed to list a registered vehicle. Moorer was arrested and charged with six additional counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Darrell Williams, 34, of Haines City. Williams is a sexual offender based on a 2006 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a child between 12-15 years of age. In 2018, Williams listed a home on Edna Holliday Drive as his permanent address. In September 2019, he re-registered the address. On October 2, 2019, the homeowner contacted PCSO to notify us that he no longer lived at that address. Williams was incarcerated in the Polk County Jail from August 27 – September 12, 2019 for resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and five counts failure to comply with sex offender laws, and has been out on bond since that time. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest for two counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

David Michael Bryan, 46, of 814 North Kentucky Avenue, Lakeland (the Talbott House). Bryan is a sexual offender out of Wisconsin based on a 1993 conviction for second degree sexual assault of a child, and a 1998 conviction for third degree sexual assault. Detectives determined that Bryan moved to Georgia from Wisconsin, and then to Florida, and failed to register his address. Detectives confirmed with Talbott House personnel that he’s been staying there. He was arrested and charged with two counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Jerrid Michael Jackson, 30, of Lakeland. Jackson is a sexual offender based on a 2012 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12-15 years of age. In 2017 Jackson registered an address on Spencer Lane, and was advised the location was not in compliance with statutes, as it is too close to daycares and a park. He registered other addresses throughout the years, all of which were in compliance. During an unrelated investigation, detectives saw Jerrid at the Spencer Lane address, and he told them that he lives there. They began an investigation and also found an online account in his name. He was arrested and charged with eight counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Enrico Conde, 51, of Lakeland. Conde is a sexual offender based on a 2013 conviction for lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years of age. Conde registered the Talbott House as his permanent address. When detectives checked with Talbott House personnel, they confirmed Conde never spent one night there and in fact was barred from the location. He was arrested and charged with two counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Francisco Laza, 56, of 131 Maple Drive, Kissimmee. Laza is a sexual offender based on a 2004 conviction in Puerto Rico for lewd and indecent acts. Laza failed to register in July 2019, and had three vehicles that were not registered. He was arrested and charged with four counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws, and resisting arrest.

Everett Johnson, 46, a transient in Bartow. Johnson is a sexual offender based on a 1999 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a child under 16 years of age. Transients are required to register every 30 days. Detectives determined Johnson was late registering on five different occasions between February and September 2019. He was arrested and charged with one count Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Kelvin Joyce, 55, a transient in Lake Alfred. Joyce is a sexual offender based on a 1993 conviction for sexual battery by an adult on a victim under 12 years of age. Transients are required to register every 30 days. Detectives determined Joyce was late registering on two different occasions in 2019. He was arrested and charged with two counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Michael Mack, 35, of 2520 US Hwy 92 West #8, Winter Haven. Mack is a sexual offender based on a 2009 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12-15 years of age. During an unrelated investigation, detectives learned Mack forced his way into a woman’s house and committed battery. The woman was his ex-girlfriend, who also told detectives that he was staying at the Lak Mar Motel. The address he registered is not the motel address. Detectives obtained a warrant for burglary with battery, and four counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws. He was arrested and remains in the Polk County Jail.

Guy Odell, 42, of 5630 Kemen Drive, Lakeland. Odell is a sexual offender based on a 1998 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a child under 16 years of age. He has a prior arrest and conviction for failure to comply with sex offender laws. Odell was arrested in September 2019 for failing to register in July. He was arrested in October for failing to report a Facebook account, failure to update his FL identification card, and failure to report two registered vehicles (four counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws).

Russell Cowles, 41, of 534 Lazy Lake Drive East, Lakeland. Cowles is a sexual offender based on a 2012 conviction for traveling to meet a minor to commit a sex act, and use of a computer to solicit a child. Cowles was arrested in August 2019 for failing to report a registered vehicle. He was arrested in October for failing to register two other vehicles that he has access to at his resident (two counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws).

Michael Hart, Jr., 47, of 9025 Beverly Hills Rd, Lakeland. Hart is a sexual offender based on a 1998 conviction for sexual battery with a weapon or forced. Hart failed to report two registered vehicles, and was arrested for two counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Shannon Holland, 40, of 4926 Tropical Moon Lane, Auburndale. Holland is a sexual offender based on a 2001 conviction for lewd and lascivious battery on a minor between 12-15 years of age. He was recently released from prison and is on felony probation until 2027. Detectives found a Facebook page belonging to Holland, and also failed to register a cell phone. He was arrested for two counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws, and Violation of Probation.

Ronald Blair, 54, of 3375 Susetta Lane, Lakeland. Blair is a sexual offender based on a 1994 conviction for sexual battery. He failed to report a registered vehicle at his address. He was arrested for one count Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

Gary Shields, 43, of 526 Lazy Lake Drive East, Lakeland. Shields is a sexual offender based on a 2006 conviction for providing obscene material to a minor and lewd and lascivious exhibition on a victim under 16 years of age. He is on probation until 2023. Detectives were contacted by Shields’ probation officer, who let them know that Shields was in violation of his probation for not participating in and completing a sex offender treatment program. He was arrested for six counts VOP, and transferred to Highlands County.

Rodney Montgomery, 51, of 512 Broadway Blvd SE, Polk City. Montgomery is a sexual offender based on a traveling to meet a minor to commit a sex act conviction. He was arrested for failing to register his address in August 2019, failure to update his FL identification card, and failure to report a registered vehicle (three counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws).

Awny Basta, 52, of 1380 Clower Street East, Bartow. Basta is a sexual offender based on 2009 and 2011 convictions in Tennessee for two counts sexual battery without consent. Detectives learned Basta was a transient but failed to register as a transient, and maintained a registered address at a vacant home. He was arrested for three counts Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration laws.

*Convicted sex offenders and sex predators are required by Florida law to register and maintain updated information regarding the following identifying information: name; social security number; age; race; sex; date of birth; height; weight; tattoos or other identifying marks; hair and eye color; photograph; address of legal residence (or temporary residence); electronic mail addresses; Internet identifiers and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name; home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers; employment information; driver’s license or Florida ID information; the make, model, color, vehicle identification number (VIN), and license tag number of all vehicles owned.

More information about the Florida Sheriff’s Task Force Operation Hallowed Streets:

Florida Sheriffs Task Force Operation Hallowed Streets Focused

on Children Safety During Halloween Activities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (November 12, 2019) – Today, the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Task Force released the results of Operation Hallowed Streets, a strategic initiative in 18 Florida counties that focused on Halloween activites throughout Florida. The operation targeted sexual offenders/predators to ensure they are compliant with their obligations and the Florida State Statutes. This involved a three-day operation that included physical checks on every sexual offender/predator to ensure they are properly registered and in compliance.

“The safety of our children is always top of mind for law enforcement throughout the state of Florida,” said FSA President and Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “Ensuring that all sexual offenders and predators are compliant with applicable state law, county ordinance, and provisions of probation gives everyone an additional layer of comfort so families can enjoy Halloween festivities.”

The following counties participated: Alachua, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Columbia, Flagler, Hendry, Hernando, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, St. Johns and Sumter.

The following are the statewide totals from 19 counties:

Compliance checks conducted: 5,058 (Polk, 102)

Compliance checks – in compliance: 4,324 (Polk, 82)

Compliance checks – not in compliance: 138 (Polk, 20)

Hours dedicated to this operation: 1,665 (Polk, 80)

Arrests and/or warrants issued: 35 (Polk, 18)

Social media/Sign postings: 96 (Polk, 11)

Citizen education efforts made: 118 (Polk, 7)

“Operation Hallowed Streets has been a relief for families across Florida,” said Charlotte County Sheriff William Prummell, Jr. and Chair of the FSA Task Force. “The Florida Sheriffs are fully committed to the safety and security of our children. This meant making sure their Halloween night was fun and free from predators.”