Victory Ridge Academy Receives Grant from Florida’s Natural Growers Foundation





Lake Wales, Florida – On October 14, 2019 Victory Ridge Academy was awarded a $4,000 grant from Florida’s Natural Growers Foundation. All funding received from the Foundation will go toward VRA’s School Wide Behavior Management System, which utilizes a positive approach and aids in providing clear expectations and consistent consequences that help students to become more productive in their learning environment.

Victory Ridge Academy recognizes the importance of establishing the social culture and behavioral supports needed for all children to achieve both social and academic success. Through this program our mission is to provide a high level of quality student behavioral support so that educators will be able to maintain effective classroom environments with minimal distractions.

Both staff and students at Victory Ridge Academy would like to thank the Florida’s Natural Growers Foundation for their generous donation and continued support over the years.

Victory Ridge Academy is a Title 1, 501 (c) (3) non-profit public charter school that exclusively serves children and adolescents with special needs. Victory Ridge Academy is based on the belief of the administration, staff and Board of Trustees that early intervention is crucial to helping children and young adults with special needs to cultivate healthy lifestyles and grow into well-adjusted persons. It is the school’s belief that students need a safe, positive and nurturing learning environment to develop communication skills, social skills, academic and technical skills in order to build their self-confidence and become productive members of society.

For more information about Victory Ridge Academy, please visit the Academy’s website at www.victoryridge.org