Individual Takes Wallet from Shopper’s Cart in Winter Haven Save-A-Lot

Something else to make your blood boil. Just because something is inside of a shopping cart DOESN'T mean it's free for the taking! Our victim was in Save-A-Lot (3rd St. SW) on Nov. 3 when she walked away from her buggy momentarily. Her wallet was in the buggy and the subject in the video helped herself! By the time the victim realized her wallet was gone, the subject was too. She is seen walking out without purchasing anything. The video is blurry, but maybe someone will recognize her walk or the t-shirt. It's unknown how she left the area.Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Bharratt at 863-401-2256 or to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers could be eligible for a CASH reward.

Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Thursday, November 14, 2019