School Safety First





On Friday, November 15, 2019, a vigilant school bus attendant located one 9mm round of ammunition when checking the bus after dropping students off at school. This bus serviced Hillcrest Elementary and Lake Wales High School. Lake Wales Police and Charter School administrators simultaneously worked together at both campuses to locate all students who rode the bus this morning as well as the night before. We did not activate any heightened security measures at Hillcrest Elementary while officers and administrators worked to ensure no students had not brought firearms or ammunition on campus. We did activate heightened security measures at Lake Wales High School. Nothing was located at either school and no student revealed any information of concern for safety.

During the effort at Lake Wales High School, one student did receive a video from an unknown individual. The video had no specific threats in it and appeared to be a snippet of someone shooting a handgun from a movie.

The Lake Wales Police Department is committed to the safety of our community and children. We work tirelessly with Lake Wales Charter and Polk County Schools on a daily basis to keep our children safe.

If anyone ever has information regarding a threat to our children or sees something of concern, please contact law enforcement immediately.