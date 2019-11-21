Former Marine Opens Law Office In Lake Wales

by James Coulter





She was a Marine who served her country, she’s a mother who serves her family, and now she’s the owner of a law office who will serve her local community.

Amilee M. Stuckey, P.A, recently opened the doors to her new law office in Lake Wales with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce last Friday.

Located in downtown Lake Wales her office will offer clients assistance with their legal needs, be it with estates and trusts, criminal defense, family law, or other common practice areas.

“You should never have problems communicating with your attorney so we offer an old-fashioned, informal, family-friendly atmosphere,” her website states.

While most other offices specialize these days, her office offers assistance in general practice; and if her client’s case requires a specialist, she can easily offer recommendations for the right person for the job.

“I can handle any matter that you might have, and if it is something that I feel a specialist can handle better, than I can refer you to a friend that I have in that area,” she said.

Amilee Stuckey has years of previous experience working through private practice at other law firms, including Victor Smith Law Group in Winter Haven. She had also served as the Circuit Chief at the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel for several years.

Prior to serving her fellow Americans through the legal system, she was serving them through her service in the military. In 1987, she joined the Marines, where she utilized her truck driving experience to operate many major vehicles.

Though she was never deployed overseas, she did serve within Desert Storm. Following her seven years of service, she left the military and has since become a member of the local Marine Corps League and the American Legion Service Organizations.

Protecting the freedom of her fellow Americans through the military provided her with the character traits needed to better protect the freedom of her fellow Americans through the criminal justice system as an attorney, she said.

“The Marine Corps had certain leadership skills and principles and traits that they instill into us, and a lot of us have that before we go in, but they emphasize leadership traits and principles like discipline, tact, justice, and judgement, all things a lawyer needs to do what they need to do,” she explained.

As a Native Floridian and someone who has lived within Lake Wales for the past ten years, Stuckey loves her local community and looks forward to serving it by offering her legal services to those who need it.

Many local residents have already expressed their admiration for her service, both through law and the military. Many consider her emblematic of a patriotic American, and thus a prime candidate to help others meet their legal needs.

“It’s outstanding to see an educated, self-motivated Marine fight the good fight,” one Facebook reviewer wrote. “If there is anyone I would want defending me is my sis Amilee M.S. Kalapp. Semper Fi.”

The Law Offices of A.M. Stuckey, P.A. is located at 343 W. Central Ave., Suite 101, Lake Wales. PO Box 1613, Lake Wales For more information, call 863-604-0391, or visit https://amstuckeylaw.com.