29 Year Old Man Killed In Poinciana Crash Between ATV & Cars

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The PCSO Traffic Unit investigated an ATV crash with a fatality on Friday evening, November 22nd. Preliminary information is as follows:





Around 9:40 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on Lake Marion Creek Drive North of Pacific Road in Poinciana, involving two cars and an ATV.

According to the investigation so far, it appears a 2019 red Yamaha Raptor ATV being driven by 29-year-old Carlos Santiago of Orlando was southbound on the grass shoulder of Lake Marion Creek Drive when for unknown reasons it turned left and went into the path of a southbound Honda Accord being driven by 21-year-old Carlos Peralta of Kissimmee. The crash propelled Santiago onto the roadway, where he was struck by a southbound Hyundai Elantra being driven by 36-year-old Justin Edwards of Kissimmee. He was airlifted to Osceola Regional Health Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. The two drivers of the cars were not injured.

Both drivers of the cars stopped to render aid, along with an independent witness. Santiago was wearing dark clothing, and was not wearing any type of helmet or safety gear. There are no street lights in the area. There were no signs of impairment for any of the drivers. The roadway in the area was closed for approximately 4.5 hours