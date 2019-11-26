Polk County Media Company Provided Over 30 Thanksgiving Dinners To Families in Need

by James Coulter





The Daily Ridge has always prided itself in serving Polk County with local and breaking news. Last Saturday, it helped serve the local community by providing 34 families in need with turkeys and food for Thanksgiving.

On Saturday, Daily Ridge Co-Founder Carl Fish, his wife Shelly, several Daily Ridge staff members, along with friends, family, and associates, gathered at the Lake Wales YMCA to pack boxes with canned goods and other food items.

These boxes were then delivered, along with frozen turkeys, to households in Lake Wales, Frostproof, Winter Haven, Lake Alfred, Wahneta, Bartow, Haines City, and Lakeland, ensuring that families were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinners.

The boxes were packed that day with food items including canned vegetables, stuffing, bags of potatoes, dry gravy mixes, and baked desserts such as pies. The boxes of food and frozen turkeys were the delivered by gracious volunteers.

All of the food items were provided by The Daily Ridge, along with donations from the Fish family, the Kirchberg family, Daily Ridge Sponsors Prime Plus Real Estate, Babies-2-Bellies, Garrison Land Management, and Bob Schade Golf Instruction.

From The Daily Ridge: “We would like to thank our sponsors that donated, as well as The Lake Wales YMCA for offering the space to prepare the boxes to help us bless families this Thanksgiving. We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!!!”