Polk County Sheriff’s Office Responded to a Crash in Fort Meade This Morning After Vehicle Struck Building

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash in Fort Meade this morning after a vehicle struck an unoccupied building at 11 West Broadway Street. The office of State Representative Melony Bell is in this building, but she was not there at the time of the crash.

The Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call at 8:08 a.m. in which the caller stated that the driver of a city truck may have suffered a medical episode.





The driver was the only person involved in the crash, and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.