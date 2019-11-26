Reception Will Honor Retiring Physician Dr. James Nelson





LAKE WALES, Fla. — Dr. James Nelson, who has practiced Family Medicine in Lake Wales for more than three decades, will be honored at a retirement reception to celebrate his contributions to the community.

The reception will be held at 2 pm. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the hospital cafeteria. The afternoon will include a special video presentation, comments from the hospital COO, remembrances from former patients and office staff, and a proclamation from the city of Lake Wales. The community, particularly patients and former patients, are invited to attend.

Dr. Nelson, who began practicing in Lake Wales in 1986, has been a member of the Active Staff at AdventHealth Lake Wales (formerly Lake Wales Medical Center) since 1986, serving in several leadership positions, including two terms as Chief of Staff, Vice Chief of Staff, and Chief of Medicine. A former member of the hospital’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Nelson also served as Medical Director for the hospital’s Wound Care Center, and as Physician Advisor for the hospital.

“Dr. Nelson has been taking care of patients in our community for 33 years, and we know how deeply loved and respected he is,” said Rebecca Brewer, Chief Operating Officer at the hospital. “Our community will miss him, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Dr. Nelson and his wife, Janie, have three adult children: James M. Nelson, Rev. Walter Nelson, and Mary Elizabeth Nelson Kipe.

