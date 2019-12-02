Individual Throws Tantrum in Walmart Resulting in $800 of Damages

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:



Finance 101 – you can’t cash a check that is dated for the following day. Oh, and pitching a temper tantrum and damaging property will earn you social media fame!

This guy shows his skill in both Finance 101 and temper tantrum when he attempted to cash a check at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Nov. 27 2019. The check was dated for Nov. 28, 2019 – Thanksgiving – the Day of Thanks. Oversight? Maybe. But he argued, became irate and took his anger out on the poor defenseless signs – not 1, or 2, but 3. Total damage – $800 since the Electric Alarm System was involved.

If anyone recognizes this man, please contact Detective Lango at 863-401-2256. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



