Largest seizure ever of heroin by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office





PCSO Press Release:

“These are extraordinarily dangerous illegal drugs, and, as we have seen, the Mexican drug trade is extremely violent and deadly. Our detectives did an outstanding job of removing these drugs—and dealers—from causing future misery, violence, and death. Without question, lives have been saved as a result of this investigation.” —Grady Judd, Sheriff

Methamphetamine Trafficking Investigation:

Polk County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives developed information in April of 2019 that a source of illegal narcotics was selling methamphetamine out of southern California. Detectives developed information on suspects in California that resulted in several undercover methamphetamine transactions by mail.

On August 1, 2019, PCSO detectives worked with the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce in Bloomington, California regarding a face-to-face narcotics transaction with suspects developed by PCSO detectives. An undercover PCSO detective agreed to purchase 100 pounds of Methamphetamine from the California based supplier of Mexican Methamphetamine. Detectives met 34-year-old Albaro Armando Carillo Jr. (illegally in the United States from Mexico) of Compton, California at a location in Bloomington, California. With Carillo was 30-year-old Jose Juan Tafolla-Navarrete (illegally in the United States from Mexico) of Compton, California. They produced 100 pounds of Methamphetamine from boxes and bags from their vehicle and placed them into the back seat of the undercover vehicle—there were three boxes and two large 30 gallon bags that contained 100 plastic containers. Each of the plastic containers held one (1) pound of methamphetamine. The undercover detective was able to confirm one of the boxes contained multiple containers of methamphetamine.

Both men were taken into custody and arrested for Trafficking in methamphetamine; they were booked into the San Bernardino County Jail.

Not all methamphetamine transactions and seizures are described in this news release. A combined 139 pounds of Methamphetamine was seized during the overall investigation. The street value of the Methamphetamine is approximately $4.6 million.

The methamphetamine trafficking investigation led to information about other traffickers of illegal narcotics.

Heroin Trafficking Investigation (Chicago):

Detectives developed information about a large-scale heroin trafficker from Chicago, Illinois.

On November 26, 2019, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office undercover detective made arrangements to heroin delivered to Polk County. The source of supply was a mutli-kilogram distributor based out of Chicago (later identified as 38-year-old Francisco Reyna-Duran, illegally in the United States from Mexico). The arrangement was that the source of heroin supply would depart from Chicago and arrive in Polk County on November 27, 2019.

Reyna-Duran flew to Florida and arranged to meet with an undercover deputy in Lakeland. The multi-kilogram shipment of heroin was further discussed and arrangements were made to deliver the drugs. The heroin was driven to Florida by an accomplice.

On November 28, 2019, detectives Reyna-Duran at an undercover location in the unincorporated area near Winter Haven. Reyna-Duran arrived in an older model Chrysler minivan which was being driven by a Hispanic woman (later identified as 25-year-old Susana Salgado-Solis). Reyna-Duran removed a backpack from the van and entered the undercover location where he and Salgado-Solis were taken into custody. Both were charged with Trafficking in Heroin.

A total of approximately 3.25 kilos of suspected pure heroin were recovered during the arrest. During an interview, Salgado-Solis stated she had two children (5 and 6 years old) who she left behind at a hotel while she and Reyna-Duran delivered the heroin. Detectives responded to the hotel and recovered the children who were with an unknown Hispanic male. The unknown Hispanic was identified by his Illinois driver’s license as 41-year-old Armando Fernandez. Fernandez was uncooperative. DCF responded and took custody of the children. During the interaction with detectives, Fernandez was belligerent and called 9-1-1 stating one of the children was having a medical episode and needed an ambulance immediately. Both children were in good health. Fernandez was arrested for Misuse of 9-1-1.

Heroin Trafficking Investigation (Texas):

On November 26, 2019, a PCSO undercover detective arranged the purchase of a kilo of heroin from a source in Houston, Texas. Arrangements were made to have 34-year-old Julio Cesar Don Juan deliver the heroin to Polk County. Don Juan agreed and indicated he would arrive on November 27, 2019.

In the early morning hours of November 28, 2019, Don Juan called and stated he was in Lakeland and ready to meet. Detectives arranged to meet Don Juan at a location in unincorporated Polk County. Don Juan and another man (later determined to be his brother, 32-year-old Rene Don Juan-Gonzalez) arrived at the meeting location in a white Range Rover SUV. While the undercover detective met with Don Juan, Don Juan’s brother exited the Range Rover and placed one kilogram of heroin in the undercover vehicle. Both were then taken into custody– Juan-Gonzalez without incident and Don Juan after a brief foot pursuit.

The Don Juan brothers were both arrested and charged with Trafficking in Heroin and booked into the Polk County Jail.

The recovered heroin weighed approximately 1.25 kilograms. The Range Rover was determined to meet the criteria for forfeiture and it was seized. Julio Don Juan was found to be in possession of approximately $1,800 in US currency which was also processed for forfeiture.

Not all heroin transactions and seizures are described in this news release. A total of 5 ½ kilos of heroin were seized during the investigation. The street value of the Heroin is $4.9 million. Approximately 165,000 “hits” were taken off the street.

Those arrested during this completed investigation are below. No other arrests are expected.

Albaro Armando Carillo Jr. (illegally in the United States)

DOB: 7/2/1985

Compton, California

Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Criminal history:

11/20/2005 – Casola century

Obstruct/Etc public Officer

06/24/2009 – Casola Compton Muni

Obstructs/Resist Public Officer/Etc

Jose Juan Tafolla-Navarrete (illegally in the United States)

DOB: 7/16/1989

Compton, California

Charge: Trafficking in methamphetamine

Criminal history:

08/05/2019 – ICE

Non-Immigrant overstay

Alien Removal Under Section 212 and 237

Francisco Reyna-Duran (Chicago Distributor) – (illegally in the United States)

DOB: 01/24/1981

Address: Mexico

Charges: Trafficking in Heroin over 28 grams, Conspiracy to Traffic in Heroin of 28 grams (2 counts), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal History:

11/18/2004 – Unified PD Dept of Greater Salt Lake

Possess Cocaine

05/07/2005 – CBP (Border Control) Noyes

Alien Inadmissibility Under Section 212

Susana Salgado-Solis (Chicago Courier)

DOB: 06/04/1994

Chicago, Illinois

Charges: Trafficking in Heroin over 28 grams, Conspiracy to Traffic in Heroin over 28 grams, Child Neglect, Possess Vehicle knowingly to Traffic Drugs

Criminal History:

11/23/2013 – Kenosha CSO

Resisting Or Obstructing An Officer

Underage Drinking-Possess/Consume

Julio Cesar Don Juan (Houston Distributor)

DOB: 10/19/1985

Houston, Texas

Charges: Trafficking in Heroin over 28 grams (2 counts), Conspiracy to Traffic Heroin

Criminal History:

11/20/2003 – DEA Corpus Christi

Marijuana Smuggl

12/20/2005 – USM Houston

Prob Violation

02/10/2006 – USM Corpus Christi

Illegal Entry

02/05/2005 – Fort Bend CSO – Richmond

Fail to Identify Giving/False Fictitious Info

07/02/2005 – Sugar Land PD

Driving While License Invalid

09/25/2010 – Fort Bend CSO – Richmond

DWI

Rene Don Juan-Gonzalez (Houston Distributor’s brother)

DOB: 08/30/1987

Houston, Texas

Charges: Trafficking in Heroin over 28 grams

Criminal History:

05/28/2005 – Fort Bend CSO – Richmond

Fail to Identify Giving False/Fictitious Info

02/05/2006 – Brenham PD

Fail To Identify Giving False /Fictitious Info

10/20/2006 – Texas HWY Patrol

Poss Marij – Felony

10/06/2007 – Fort Bend CSO –Richmond

DWI

10/20/2007 – Richmond PD

DWI

07/12/2009 – Houston PD

DWI

04/11/2010 – Houston PD

DWI

10/02/2011 – Houston PD

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member

05/26/2012 – Houston PD

Assault Int/Reck Breath/Circ Family Mem Prev Conv

03/29/2013 – Houston PD

Liquor Violation Class C

07/28/2013 – Houston PD

Assault Class C

08/24/2013 – Houston PD

DWI

12/25/2015 – Strafford PD

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member

03/01/2019 – Stafford PD

Indeceny w/ Child Sexual Contact

Armando Fernandez (with children at hotel)

DOB: 03/14/1978

Chicago, Illinois

Charge: Misuse of 9-1-1

Criminal History:

04/18/2007 – Kenosha County Sheriff

Aggravated Battery

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Habitual Offender

04/22/1997 – Chicago PD

Poss Cannabis

06/09/1997 – Chicago PD

Criml Sexual Abuse/Force

09/09/1997 – Chicago PD

Possess Cannabis

Public Peace (Direct Filed)

09/26/2002 – Chicago PD

Possess Cannabis

10/03/2003- Chicago PD

Possess Cannabis

06/12/2005 – Chicago PD

Carry/Poss Concealed Weapon

Agg Unlawful Use of Weapon

11/11/2005 – Chicago PD

Issuance of Warrant

02/24/2006 – Chicago PD

Poss Cannabis

04/09/2006 – Chicago PD

Possession of Weapon

Possession of Weapon

Possession of Weapon

Possession of Weapon

Weapon Offense (Aggravated)

Weapon Offense (Aggravated)

04/29/2007 – Chicago PD

Domestic Battery

09/21/2007 – Chicago PD

Local Ordinance

Operate Unisured Mtr Vehicle

Viol Extradition Act – Obstruct Justice

10/14/2007 – Chicago PD

Issuance of Warrant

12/03/2008 – Chicago PD

Predatory Crim Sex Asst/Child

Agg Crim Sexl Ass/t Victim < 9

05/15/2009 – Chicago PD

Dangerous Drugs

Man/Del 15<100 Grm Heroin/Anlg

Unlaw Possess Weapon by Felon

Unlaw Possess Weapon by Felon

Unlaw Possess Weapon by Felon

Unlaw Possess Weapon by Felon

Battery/Bodily Harm – Parole Violation Warrant

Resist Peace Officer

Illeg Poss Ammunition/Foid

08/09/2010 – Chicago PD

Issuance of Warrant – Domestic Violence

05/23/2014 – Chicago PD

Man/Del 15/+ GM Heroin/Analog

Unlaw Possess Weapon by Felon

07/16/2019 – Chicago PD

Seat Belt Required/Driver

Seal Belt Required/Driver

No Restraint/Child Under 4 Yrs

Illegal Poss/Tranp Liq – Driver

Local Ordinance

06/21/2011 – FBI Chicago

Poss WIT Heroin

Poss WIT Heroin

08/07/2018 – USM Chicago

Probation Violation

10/14/2005 – Harris CSO –Houston

Assault Causes Bodily Harm Family Member