Dyer Kia Opens New Lake Wales Showroom With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Whether you are looking for a new or used car, truck, or SUV, you’ll be sure to find exactly what you are looking for at the brand new Dyer Kia showroom in Lake Wales.

Located along Highway 27 across from Eagle Ridge Mall, the new 28,000-square-foot showroom showcases more than 300 top-of-the-line vehicles. The building also includes 15 work bays—more than double the number of bays in the original building—and a “delivery center” where customers can learn the ins-and-outs about their new vehicle.

“We know that prospective customers are extremely well educated when researching their next vehicle,” its website states. “Dyer Kia has made it easy to get all the available vehicle information so you can spend less time researching and more time enjoying your purchase.”

Aside from offering local customers an opportunity to find and buy new or used vehicles, the new facility will also help to grow the local economy by hiring 10 employees with expectations to offer more positions in the near future, The Ledger reported.

Dyer Kia Lake Wales opened its new facility and dedicated it with a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The event was hosted by the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, with representatives from the Lake Wales Chamber Of Commerce also attending.

Amanda Jo Nicholson, Vice President of Member Services, hosted the event on behalf of the Chamber Director, Katie Worthington-Decker, who was unable to attend due to attending an important government legislative affairs committee.

Nicholson mentioned how the new facility was a valuable asset to the local community and economy, and wished it good luck in its new endeavors on behalf of the Chamber President.

“She wanted me to say how proud we are of this facility and how proud we are to work with the Dyer family, so thank you very, very much,” she said.

Kevin Kieft, President of the Lake Wales Chamber of Commerce, likewise offered his words of support to the new facility, expressing how grateful the local community was to have it constructed within Lake Wales.

“This entire area of Lake Wales is growing,” he said. “Lake Wales and Winter Haven are growing together, and I think that is good. You are positioned very well out here, and we couldn’t be any happier that you decided to [build] it here.”

John Dyer and his wife, Tatiana, the two owners of the facility, each expressed their gratitude for the local community for opening the doors for them and allowing them to open up their business along Highway 27. They both have high expectations for the facility and hope that it grows along with the local economy.

“We are very excited to be out here in the community,” Dyer said. “There are so many good things happening around us, and we look forward to growing our roots here.”

Dyer Kia is located at 23280 US-27, Lake Wales, FL 33859. For more information, call 863-676-0595, or visit https://www.dyerkialakewales.com.