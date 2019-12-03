Individual Leaves Walmart Without Stopping at Register Then is Confronted by Employee

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

And another fine Mom of the Year nominee goes to… (drumroll please)

She goes to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Nov. 23, 2019 around 6:30 p.m. She selects approximately $417 worth of merchandise. The little boy accompanying her obviously has no idea what is about to happen. He gleefully rides the cart as they enter the garden section. And then, she walks past the registers and the clerk gets her attention. The boy stops – as he should.



She keeps going so the clerk followed her out. She leaves the boy and continues into the parking lot. Seriously? She then decides to go back and gives the clerk a receipt from a Lakeland store while the child follows after the buggy she left in the middle of the drive area. The little boy is obviously perplexed as he appears old enough to know that there was never a transaction at any register. (And no, she did not come from layaway or the in-store pick-up area.)







Anyone who knows who she is can call Det. Lango at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.