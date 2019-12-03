Two Men Charged With Multiple Drug And Firearm Related Felonies Multiple guns found along with trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis

“These two had significant stashes of guns and drugs and a combined total of 76 prior felonies and 40 misdemeanors. They have been to prison five times–we can safely say they are going back to prison where they belong.” —Grady Judd, Sheriff Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives developed information about possible methamphetamine and cocaine sales activity occuring at the Royal Inn motel between Winter Haven and Lake Alfred on US 17. Detective’s conducted surveillance in the area, and made a traffic stop on a Nissan rental car with a Georgia tag. 33-year-old John McDonough was driving and 32-year-old Michael Brady was the passenger. Brady was not wearing a seat belt and he was written a citation. A Winter Haven Police Department drug K-9 alerted on the vehicle and a lawful search of the rental car was conducted. Detectives located a black container behind the front passenger seat in plain view. There was a crystalline substance inside of the container which tested positive for methamphetamine. Detectives then obtained a search warrant for room 132 at the motel (the one belonging to John McDonough). Inside they found seven firearms, one of which was reported stolen in Polk County and another firearm had the serial number removed/altered. One of the firearms was an AK-47 with a fully loaded and attached drum magazine. Detectives located narcotics and paraphernalia throughout the motel room: approximately 238 gm of methamphetamine, approximately 492 gm of cocaine and approximately 196 gm of cannabis was seized. Also located was $4,843.00 in U.S. currency. Detectives are filing for forfeiture on the cash. John McDonough and Michael Brady both have prior felony convictions and are not allowed to possess firearms as convicted felons. Michael Brady was out on bond as of 11/03/2019 for the offense of trafficking in cocaine and additional narcotics charges. John McDonough is listed as a career offender. McDonough has a criminal history of 38 felonies and 21 misdemeanors. He’s been to prison 3 times. Brady has a criminal history of 38 felonies and 19 misdemeanors–he’s been to prison twice. McDonough’s and Brady’s association with the stolen and altered firearms will be further investigated by detectives. Both were transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with multiple felonies (see below): John McDonough W/M 08/20/1986 (Career Offender) 3525 Lake Alfred Road # 132 Winter Haven FL Charges: Armed Trafficking Cocaine over 200 gm, Armed Trafficking Methamphetamine over 200 gm, Possession of Methamphetamine WITS (With Intent to Sell) within 1000 ft of school, Possession of Cocaine WITS within 1000 ft of school, Possession of Cannabis WITS within 1000 ft of school, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cannabis over 20 gm, Grand Theft Firearm, Possession of firearm by convicted felon, Possession of altered firearm, Possession of Cannabis Resin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Michael Brady W/M 03/12/1987 3525 Lake Alfred Road # 132 Winter Haven FL Armed Trafficking Cocaine over 200 gm, Armed Trafficking Methamphetamine over 200 gm, Possession of Methamphetamine WITS within 1000 ft of school, Possession of Cocaine WITS within 1000 ft of school, Possession of Cannabis WITS within 1000 ft of school, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cannabis over 20 gm, Grand Theft Firearm, Possession of firearm by convicted felon, Possession of altered firearm, Possession of Cannabis Resin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia