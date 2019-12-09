Carolyn Metheney

January 27, 1936 – December 06, 2019

Carolyn Sue Metheney, 83





Carolyn S. Metheney of Winter Haven, Florida passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at her residence

She was born January 27, 1936 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Cleveland and Helen (Bennett) Huffer. She was a retired Receiving Manager from K-mart, she worked at Publix, she loved her family and friends and would do anything for anyone.

She is preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Metheney and daughter Brenda Kay Metheney.

She is survived by her husband Wilbur “Buzz” Metheney, daughter Cheryl Brewer and husband Robert of Winter Haven, FL, son William “Bill” Metheney of Winter Haven, FL, sister Gail Foster of Columbus, OH, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Westside Baptist Church building fund.

Visitation will be held 10:00 am until service time at 11:00am on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. Steven Bolden officiating. Interment will be held at the Lake Wales Cemetery.

Marion Nelson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com