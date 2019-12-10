ADOPT-A-RECIPIENT “ANGEL MEALS”

Meals on Wheels served 88,201 meals last year to over 985 homebound recipients in Winter Haven, Auburndale, Lakeland, Haines City and Davenport.

2020 ADOPT-A-RECIPIENT “Angel Meals”

$35 gift will feed one person for a week

$150 will provide meals for a month

$1,645 will sponsor a homebound person for a year.

380 volunteers will drive many miles to ensure that the recipients receive a hot, nutritious meal and a face to face encounter with a “friend” each day! Our meals:

Bring comfort and peace of mind to the many we serve and their families.

Provide Hot mid-day meals to homebound seniors and the disabled who have difficulty shopping for or preparing a meal.

Empower many to avoid nursing homes or institutions and remain comfortable and secure in their own surroundings.

This gift will not be put on a shelf or in a drawer. It is a very “SPECIAL GIFT”. Through Meals on Wheels, you can give to those who need our help. We receive no federal funds and in 2019 each meal costs Meals on Wheels $7.00 to prepare. Through your donations we are able to feed more recipients in our community.

Please help us reach out to the homebound. Thank You!

“Together We Can Deliver” Help make a difference today!

Senior hunger and isolation is a real part of our community!