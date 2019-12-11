Cigarettes on the Run at Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

When your accomplice forgets there’s a camera at the entrance…

On 12-4-19, the two males in the video entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) with one obviously trying to duck the cameras. The other guy – not so much.





They walked through the store and the man in the white jacket hangs around the register where the cigarettes are displayed. No clerk around, so ultimately he goes behind the counter and picks up two cases of cigarettes. After placing them on the conveyor belt, he walks away and moments later they both retrieve the boxes and waltz out. This time they both remembered the cameras.



Anyone who knows the identity of either man is asked to call Detective Lango at 863-401-2256. Or to remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.