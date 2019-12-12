Auburndale Police Responed to Bank Of America On Havendale Boulevard for a Reported Robbery

On 12/10/2019, around 1030 am, Auburndale Police responded to the Bank of America, located at 300 Havendale Boulevard, in reference to a reported robbery. The suspect is a black male possibly in his 40’s, light to medium complexion, wearing a white collared shirt with blue horizontal stripes, a solid blue baseball hat, and dark sunglasses with a metallic style frame. The suspect passed a note to the teller, which stated he had a gun, and to give him all the money. The suspect fled the bank, without receiving any money, in a vehicle that was described as a blue or gray Ford Explorer or similar Ford type SUV that looked stock and did not appear to have any unique or identifying features. If anyone has any information, please contact Auburndale Police Detective Wall at 863-837-5075 or the Police Department at 863-965-5555. To report any information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477), or on the web at www.P3Tips.com, or download the App: Download the free “p3tips” app to your smart device.



