AdventHealth Lake Wales Collects Gifts for Local Families

LAKE WALES, Fla., December 18, 2019 — Employees of AdventHealth Lake Wales recently held a Polar Express-themed toy and gift drive benefitting Lake Wales Care Center. Hospital employees donated a load of gift items that filled a cargo van; all donations will be given to those in need in the greater Lake Wales community this Christmas season.





“Each year, our departments buy toys and other gifts, and have some friendly competition on who can make the best display centered around the theme that year,” said hospital COO Rebecca Brewer. “This year, we had several good entries, including a very nice display from our volunteers, but our winner was the Imaging department.”

The Imaging department built a four-car train full of toys, and even included an engine that smoked, and built rails for the train to sit on. It, of course, also included the infamous “BELIEVE” tickets from the popular movie.

“The best part about this was that we all worked together on it as a department,” said Calvin Ferrier, Director of Imaging at the hospital. “It was a great team building experience. Everyone contributed ideas, and then someone else would throw in another idea, and it just grew from there.”

The real winners, though, are the children and families who will receive the gifts this year.

“At AdventHealth, we are focused on helping our community feel whole – body, mind and spirit – and this is another we can do that in our Lake Wales community,” Brewer said.