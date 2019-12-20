Attempt to Identify Suspect from McKibben Powersports Fraudulent Purchase





On November 7, 2019 this unidentified suspect used the victim’s personal information to fraudulently obtain a 2019 Polaris UTV from McKibben Powersports, located at 20769 US 27 in Lake Wales. The victim learned of the fraudulent purchase after receiving information in the mail regarding the purchase. These photographs are of the suspect who used the victim’s identification and credit card information to make the purchase.

Anyone who knows the identity of this suspect or who may have information about the case is asked to contact Detective Martin Petkevich at (863) 678-4223 extension 541 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.