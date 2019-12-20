Attempt to Identify Suspects who Attempted To Make a Fraudulent Purchase at McKibben Powersports





On November 14, 2019 the two suspects in these photographs attempted to fraudulently use the victim’s personal information to make a purchase at McKibben Powersports, located at 20769 US 27 in Lake Wales. The victim was alerted to the attempted purchase before the transaction was completed and stopped the transaction. The suspects left prior to law enforcement arrival.

If anyone knows the identity of these suspects or has information regarding the investigation please contact Detective Martin Petkevich at (863) 678-4223 extension 541 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.