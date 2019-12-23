The Grinch Visits Gourmet Goodies For Christmas

by James Coulter





Every person in Winter Haven loves Christmas a lot. And the Grinch came from Whoville to visit this spot. The Grinch now loves Christmas, the whole Christmas season! He came over to Winter Haven to celebrate that reason.

On Sunday afternoon, many locals were elated, for once again Grinchmas at Gourmet Goodies was celebrated. This special event had a sight to be seen of everyone’s favorite “Santa Claus” dressed in red and green.

Over to Gourmet Goodies, he visited the store, to remind us that Christmas means a little bit more. The young and the old he met with a cheer, for Christmas is coming, it’s practically here!

By the hundreds they gathered, perhaps a thousand more. They all waited in line outside of that store. They waited nearly an hour for him just to meet. They waited around the corner. They waited along the street.

And as they were patient for their next turn to meet, they could listen to a DJ’s very hot beats. There were games to play, and prizes to win, as they all waited patiently to finally go in.

Once they passed through the door, oh what a sight they could see, of all the baked goodies within that bakery. There were green Grinch cupcakes and cookies galore that parents could buy within that festive store. And decking the halls were paintings of the Grinch that local artist, Brittany Ellerbe, had painted in a cinch.

This year’s Grichmas proved especially grand. It drew a large turnout, nearly a thousand. It looked bigger that last year’s, perhaps even a bit more. So said Carissa Hughes, the owner of the store.

“Everybody had a great time, it was a really great day,” is what the proud owner had to say. And why she hosts this event? She replied, to wit: “It was a way for us to give back to our community, we always enjoy doing it.”

Everyone expressed their satisfaction through their Facebook and tweets. One person wrote: “We had a great time seeing the Grinch and having some yummy treats!”

While some kids loved the Grinch, others were more shy. One pair of twins were even driven to cry. Their mother on Facebook expressed her regret: “Oh my gosh! I felt so bad that they got so upset.” But in the end, she said it was okay: “I can’t wait to show them this picture one day!”



Overall, the event was hosted with glory as folks could see their favorite character from their favorite story. So Welcome Christmas while we stand, heart to heart and hand in hand.