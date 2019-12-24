Individual Attempts to Open Coin Machine at Dexter’s Coin Laundry

Release by Winter Haven Police Department



Anyone recognize either of these two?

While inside of Dexter’s Coin Laundry (834 6th St NW), the male entered the bathroom and proceeded to bust through the wall entering the office area. He attempted to open the coin machine, but the coin machine outsmarted him and wouldn’t let him in! He certainly caused significant damage to the wall and the machine. The male is wearing a camouflage ensemble with crocks and a ball cap.

Anyone who recognizes either of these subjects, please contact Detective Bharratt at 863-837-5784.