Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Walmart Backpack and Bike Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

You know those cameras in the health and beauty aisle at Walmart? They are prominently displayed and are extremely clear! Evidently this guy doesn’t or just doesn’t care!



He went to Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and picked out a nice buggy (guessing he got one that didn’t go clickity clack, clunk, clunk, kerthump, because he cruises up and down the aisles using only one hand. To push the cart that is. He uses both hands selecting items including a backpack to which he proceeds to place all of the items inside. He proceeds out of the doors with said backpack and hops on a brand new bike that he had waltzed out with earlier – you guessed it – without paying.

If you recognize him, contact the Winter Haven Police Department at 401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward!