Individual Attempts to Walk Out of Walmart Without Paying and Pushes Buggy Into Employee and Runs

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Well you know when you get one Walmart theft story, another one is bound to follow. (People just love seeing their images on FB, don’t they?)

The guy pictured below entered the Walmart at 355 Cypress Gardens Blvd and proceeded to gather items and place them in his buggy. ($174 worth)







We think you can tell the rest of the story. Yes, walked out of the Garden Center doors – except – he was stopped just outside. He proceeded to push the cart into the Walmart employee and ran.

Know who he is? Recognize him or his car? Call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.