Polk County Sheriff’s Office Responded to 911 Call That Resulted in Deputy Involved Shooting. No Deputy Was Injured.

At 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who said her adult son was schizophrenic, in a combative mood, and in a rage, in their home at 301 Congress Street in unincorporated Auburndale. She told the call taker that her son said if she called 911 he would kill himself. She told the call taker that there was nothing else she could do for him.





A PCSO Sergeant and Deputy Sheriff arrived on the scene, where the son 35-year-old Juan Rosa – was inside his bedroom with the door closed. The deputies announced their presence, and he opened the door, armed with a handgun. He ignored their commands to drop the gun, and pointed it at them. They both fired at the suspect, in fear for their lives. They then administered first aid and Polk Fire Rescue transported him to LRHMC. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Standard protocol for all deputy-involved shootings will include four independent investigations. The PCSO homicide unit will conduct a death investigation. PCSO Administrative Investigations will conduct an administrative inquiry. The State Attorney’s Office will conduct a separate investigation. The 10th District Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an investigation to

determine the cause and manner of death.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.