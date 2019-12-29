The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit Is Investigating a Hit-And-Run Crash With Serious Injuries in Lake Wales.

Preliminary information so far is as follows:

Around 5:45 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, the victim (a 49-year old male) was walking home southbound along the fog line near the 3800 block on Scenic Hwy (AKA SR 17) when he was struck by a 1994-1997 blue or green Honda Accord, according to evidence left behind at the scene.

A nearby resident heard the crash and responded, then contacted law enforcement.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. He had just left the G Spot & Hole Shotz Bar (3825 Scenic Hwy) and refused a ride home that was offered to him. We are still working to notify his next of kin.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to contact PCSO at 863-298-6200.