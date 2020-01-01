Individual Steals Bikini Bottoms and Binoculars From West Marine

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Bikini Bottoms and Binoculars. There’s a song in there somewhere!

The guy in the video and photo entered West Marine on 12/30/19 and decided he really loved those bikini bottoms. Must not have had the money for them. He also decided the binoculars couldn’t be passed up either.

Walked right out without even giving consideration of paying! (Okay, we really can’t say he didn’t give consideration, but he didn’t go to the counter nor did he look in his wallet for money, nor did he… you get the point.)

If you know who he is, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward





Video here:

https://fbwat.ch/1wmfhf7WNYqOYGeg