Lakeland Man Arrested After Lengthy Standoff





A standoff lasting about 23 hours ended last night at approximately 8:20 p.m. after deputies were able to safely take into custody 30-year-old Nickolus P. Johnson of Lakeland. Johnson refused to come out of his mother’s home with two children, ages 9 and 4, after deputies responded to his mother’s home (where he was staying, his mother was not home at the time) on Deeson Road at 9:30 p.m., Monday, January 1, 2020, after gun shots were reported. Deputies made contact with the mother of the children (from Tampa) she told deputies Johnson shot at her (possibly 4 times) with a handgun when she arrived to pick up the children. She fled and called 9-1-1. She was uninjured.

Responding Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies set up a perimeter around the house and established communications with Johnson. He advised the children were ok and he was not coming out of the residence. For 23 hours, Johnson assured deputies he did not want to hurt the children. Johnson fluctuated from being irate to calm without warning or provocation. The PCSO SWAT team responded hours after the initial call and maintained a perimeter while deputies continued to communicate and negotiate with the suspect. The Lakeland Police Department SWAT team relieved the PCSO team early in the morning and the PCSO SWAT team relieved LPD earlier yesterday.

Negotiators continued to communicate with Johnson, off and on, throughout the day. This evening deputies were able to make contact with Johnson near the front door of the home and were able to safely take him into custody. Both children are in good condition and are being reunited with family members.

Johnson is in the process of being arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail. He will be charged with attempted murder (because he shot at his ex-girlfriend on January 1st) and other charges.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.