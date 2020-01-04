22 Yr Old Lake Wales Woman Struck & Killed On Hwy 27

Lake Wales Police Department Press Release

On January 3, 2020 at 7:07pm Lake Wales Officers responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian at Hwy 27 S and Lakeside Dr. Police discovered that a 2015 silver Buick, driven by Jill Smeal, Babson Park, Fl was traveling south on Hwy 27 in the area of Lakeside Dr. Regina Kelly, 22 years old, of Lake Wales was attempting to cross Hwy 27 and walked into the path of the Buick. Regina was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Andrew Elrod at (863)678-4223 Ext. 547.