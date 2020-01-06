One Driver Transport with Non-Life Threatening Injures in This Morning Crahs on SR60 and 9th St in Lake Wales





On January 6, 2020 at 5:30am officers from the Lake Wales Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash at the intersection of SR60 and 9th St. Once on scene officers learned Reginald Mungin, a 49 year old Tampa resident, was traveling westbound on SR60 in a 2000 Freightliner. Miguel Rodriguez, a 77 year old Lake Wales resident, was attempting to make a left turn off 9th St to travel eastbound on SR60 in a 2013 Mitsubishi sedan. When Rodriguez entered SR60 he did so in the path of Mungin. Mungin attempted to make evasive moves to avoid a collision but Rodriguez had pulled too far into his path. As a result of the impact Rodriguez sustained non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted for medical treatment. Mungin did not sustain any injuries.

The collision created a large debris field as well as disabling both vehicles. Traffic on SR60 was rerouted for approximately 4 hours. Non-criminal charges are pending in this investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer Sean Robertson at (863) 678-4223 extension 548.