Winter Haven Police are Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspects Who Distracted Clerk In Order to Change Amount on Pre-Paid Card

Winter Haven Police are Asking for Help Identifying Two Suspects Who Distracted Clerk In Order to Change Amount on Pre-Paid Card

Winter Haven Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two males who distracted a clerk in order to access the register to change an amount on a pre-paid card.





On Jan. 4, 2020 at approximately 6 p.m., two males entered Family Dollar, located at 206 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Winter Haven. The pair walked around the store selecting miscellaneous items to include a Vanilla Visa pre-paid gift card. During the check-out procedure, the clerk needed to have an approval from a manager for the card. While attempting to locate the manager, one of the suspects leans over the counter and looks at the register screen, however does not make any changes. The manager comes over and enters information allowing the gift card to be purchased.

As soon as the manager walks away, the second subject distracts the clerk by asking for something that is behind the counter. As the clerk is distracted, the other suspect leans over and makes a change to the gift card to the amount of $500 and then proceeds to “cash out” the sale, which causes the drawer to pop open.

The clerk returns and appears to be perplexed at the drawer being opened. The pair pay for a small item with cash and then leave with the items from the original sale and the gift card.

It is believed this is not the first time this pair has done this.

Anyone who recognizes either of these suspects is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.