Lakeland Police Officer Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Crash This Morning



PCSO Press Release:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle motorcycle fatality that occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, January 9, 2020, in the northbound lane on Lakeland Highlands Road just south of Lake Miriam Drive, in unincorporated Polk County. The motorcycle driver was 50-year-old Paul Dunn, a Lakeland Motorcycle Police Officer on his way to work. He was operating his agency Harley Davidson Police Road King motorcycle.





For reasons unknown, at this time, the motorcycle collided with and drove over a raised concrete median between the north and southbound lanes. This caused Officer Dunn to lose control of the motorcycle. Officer Dunn and the motorcycle came to rest in the inside (left) lane of the northbound roadway.

Officer Dunn was transported to the hospital and declared deceased at 6:53 a.m. this morning at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a fatal crash investigation at this time, as it occurred in the unincorporated area of Lakeland. It is unknown at this time if another vehicle is involved.