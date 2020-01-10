Four Lake Region High School Students Arrested On Campus

PCSO Press Release:





PCSO arrested four Lake Region High School students on campus yesterday in Eagle Lake, and located a firearm after a lockdown and a thorough search of the campus. The firearm, a 357 Magnum revolver, was recovered.

The investigation began around 9:00 a.m. this morning, Thursday, January 9, 2020, when a student reported to the School Resource Deputy that a handgun was seen on campus. The armed suspect, 16-year-old Caleb Allen, pointed the gun at another student, then passed it to someone else. After an hours-long search and review of video surveillance, deputies located the gun in the possession of two female students.

At the time that it was found, the gun was not loaded, although a bullet was located in another male student’s backpack (and that student was appropriately charged).

The following students were arrested, and their information is public record, as they are being charged with felonies:

Caleb Allen (male), DOB 01/25/2003

CHARGES:

Possession of a firearm on school grounds (F-3)

Possession of a concealed firearm (F-3)

Disruption of a school function (M-2)

Aggravated assault with a firearm (F-3) (for pointing the gun at another student)

Tampering with evidence (F-3)

Exhibition of a firearm (F-3)

Possession of a firearm by a minor (M-1)

Tamiya Johnson (female), DOB 01/28/2005

CHARGES:

Possession of a firearm on school grounds (F-3)

Possession of a concealed firearm (F-3)

Tampering with evidence (F-3)

Disruption of a school function (M-2)

Possession of a firearm by a minor (M-1)

Jazariyah Washington (female), DOB 10/08/2003

CHARGES:

Possession of a firearm on school grounds (F-3)

Possession of a concealed firearm (F-3)

Tampering with evidence (F-3)

Disruption of a school function (M-2)

Possession of a firearm by a minor (M-1)

A 15-year-old male student was also arrested and charged with two misdemeanors.

The suspects were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. The three students who were charged with felonies have previous arrests.