Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Walmart Thief

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

In with the empty buggy – out with the full buggy.

Yeah, this guy entered Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) thru the tire and lube section with an empty buggy. Problem is, he heads to the door with a full buggy – with no attempt to pay. Think the smell of the tires or oil in the air got to him? We don’t know, but would like to get him identified.

If you know who he is, please contact Detective Ovalle at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.