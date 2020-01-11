Individual Steals Wallet with Sentimental Wedding Ring Inside

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Let’s mix it up a little with a different theft.

The below pictured female decided since our victim accidentally walked away from the register at Publix (6031 Cypress Gardens Blvd) leaving her wallet behind, that it was up for grabs.

Well, no – we’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There is no such thing as finders keepers – period.

This suspect took the wallet and used the victim’s credit card at numerous locations before the victim realized it was gone. Here we have images from the Dollar General as well as 7-11. There were other locations the card was used before the victim cancelled it keeping the suspect from taking more.

Recognize her? Call Det. Wierzba at 863-401-2256 or callers who wish to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.





BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE

Our original post had an error that we want to correct. The victim’s wallet was not taken from the register counter, it was lifted out of the shopping cart when the victim turned her attention away for a moment.

And to make matters worse, our victim’s husband has been in the hospital for more than a month and she had his wedding ring inside of the wallet where she thought it would be safe. So the theft has not only monetary loss but the personal and emotional stress is compounding for our victim.

Let’s get this suspect identified!