Two Men Arrested For Trafficking Drugs In Presence Of Young Child

Two arrested on drug charges in presence of young child

HAINES CITY, FL – Two Haines City men were arrested on multiple drug-related charges at their

home on Monday during the execution of a search warrant. The drugs were also being sold and

maintained in the presence of an elementary school-aged child.

Daryn Wiggins and Anthony Steward, both 31, were arrested at their home at 1114 Ave. C about 3:30

p.m. Wiggins made an attempt to flee his residence, leaving the child behind, but was quickly

apprehended. The child was escorted from the residence and placed into the custody of the mother.

Located at the residence was 975 grams of marijuana, 14.2 grams of ecstasy, 3.4 grams of Xanax, two

loaded handguns, ammunition, plastic bags, a heat sealer, multiple cellphones, a digital scale and more

than $4,600 in cash. The residence is located less than 400 feet from Haines City Headstart – a

prekindergarten school.

Wiggins and Steward were both transported to the Polk County Jail on charges of armed trafficking of

ecstasy of more than 10 grams, possession of marijuana of more than 20 grams, possession of drug

paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell Xanax within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of

marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school and possession of a structure for trafficking.

Wiggins is also being charged with child neglect, resisting arrest without violence and possession of a

firearm by a felon.

Wiggins has been a registered felon since 2012 and has numerous past drug-related charges, seven prior

arrests in Polk County and one stint in a Florida state prison. Steward has two prior arrests in Polk

County.

“This was great work and collaboration from our officers and detectives,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “For

drugs to be sold near a school and in the presence of a child, who he tried to abandon when officers

arrived, is unconscionable. I’m not sure if more time behind bars is what our suspects need, but that’s

what they’re going to get. Hopefully, this brings peace of mind to our families and educators in the

area.”