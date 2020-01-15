Individual on Hover Shoes Steals TV and Flowers From Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

https://fbwat.ch/10vPTwEHawTZnRwc





Back to the Future’s McFly he’s not! But his Hover Shoes, Voyagers, Moto Kicks, Space Shoes or whatever you want to call them makes him our first futuristic thief!

Our Winter Haven McFly entered Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) utilizing his fancy footwear and proceeds to travel all around with great ease hovering to and fro gathering items that included a television and a bouquet of flowers (wonder who the lucky girl is).

Do you think he stopped to pay? Well, as you see in the video, he glides right out without even an attempt to utilize any register. (At some point, don’t ya feel the need to squeal “WEEEEEEEEE”?)

We poke fun, but stealing IS a crime and we want to get this guy and his shoes in custody.

Somebody will recognize him. Call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.