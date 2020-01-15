Two Individuals Walk Out of Nail Salon Without Paying

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

Tsk Tsk

Skipping out on paying for a mani/pedi? Shame shame shame!

These two females went to Lucky Nails (150 Plaza Rd SE) and proceeded to obtain the wonderful services from this popular business, to the tune of $235. The female in the black shirt said she would pay for the services, but OH MY, “I left my wallet in my car.”

Yeah right! They both walked outside and didn’t return. They got into a white smaller SUV and off they went.

Recognize them? Call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward!