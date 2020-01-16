Davenport Woman Arrested For Aggravated Child Abuse And Manslaughter in Death of 13-Month-Old Baby





PCSO Press Release:

On January 15, 2020, PCSO Homicide detectives arrested 35-year-old Neidy Mendez-Gudine of Davenport for one count aggravated child abuse (F-1) and one count manslaughter (F-2) in the death of a 13-month-old baby.

According to the affidavit, on Friday, January 10, 2020, deputies and PCFR personnel responded to a Davenport residence in response to an unresponsive 13-month-old boy who was reported by Mendez as “choking and not breathing.” She told the first responders that she placed the baby on her bed in her bedroom and left the room to care for other children. Approximately 15 minutes later she went to check on him and found him laying on the floor unresponsive. The baby was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando with skull fractures and subdural hemorrhaging. He was declared brain dead and succumbed to his injuries on January 11, 2020.

Doctors at the hospital verified that the baby’s injuries were traumatic and not consistent with falling off a bed or falling down. Dr. Vera Volnikh performed an autopsy on the baby, during which she noted subdural hemorrhaging at the top of his skull and spine, and in his neck muscles, consistent with being shaken. He also had two fractures on his skull. His cause of death was ruled head trauma, and the manner of death, homicide.

Based on the evidence, medical reports, and autopsy report, and Neidy Mendez-Gudine’s statements, and the statements provided by the other occupants of the residence, the suspect was the only person with the victim at the time the injuries were inflicted upon him. A witness’ statement indicated he thought Mendez threw the victim.

“This is the second horrific incident in a matter of weeks where an adult has killed a baby for whom he or she has been charged with caring. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who are suffering these unthinkable losses. We will do everything in our power to ensure this suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and that she never has access to children again.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff