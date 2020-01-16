Two Vehicle Crash With A Fatality Shutting Down Southbound Hwy 27 In Lake Wales

UPDATE to fatal traffic crash in Lake Wales this morning:





At 5:50 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of US Hwy 27, near Collany Lane, south of Warner University.

Preliminary information is as follows:

A 2001 tan Isuzu Trooper was being driven northbound on Hwy 27 by 24-year-old Taron Rolle of Bartow when, for unknown reasons, Taron lost control of the vehicle and it began rotating counter-clockwise, travelling through the grass median and into the southbound lanes.

The Isuzu was struck by a 2012 red Ford Escape being driven northbound by 77-year-old James Hildock of Daytona Beach. The Escape rolled several times and landed on its roof. The passenger in the Isuzu, Taron’s twin brother Tarell, was ejected after the collision when the Isuzu flipped onto the passenger side.

Hildock was declared deceased on-scene. The twins were both transported to LRHMC and will recover from their injuries.

Hildock and Taron were wearing their seatbelts; Tarell was not. Hildock’s family members told deputies he was heading to work in Sebring. Taron told deputies that he and his brother were heading to work and he does not know why he lost control of his vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. A photo from the scene can be found in the link below. The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours.

UPDATE TO TRAFFIC ADVISORY: The southbound lanes of US Hwy 27 just south of Warner University in Lake Wales (near Collany Lane) are open. The crash involved two cars, not three.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in the southbound lands of US Hwy 27 just South of Warner University in Lake Wales with one confirmed fatality. US Hwy 27 southbound is shut down in that area until further notice. Please use alternate routes.

