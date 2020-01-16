Watson Clinic Urgent Care South Facility Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





Whether you are suffering from a cold or a flu, whether you have a minor injury or a major headache, if you are living in South Lakeland, the new Watson Clinic facility will allow you to have your urgent care needs met.

The Watson Clinic Urgent Care South Facility recently celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting celebration hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

The new facility will provide South Lakeland with urgent medical care, ensuring local families, especially of low income, can have their immediate healthcare needs met, with or without the need of an appointment, even after hours and on weekends, and especially through the convenience of same-day online appointment scheduling.

The facility offers services including on-site x-ray, ultrasound, laboratory work, and proffesional care provided by board-certified specialists. Helping provide this care will be more than 220 nurses and physicians, along with several breakthrough scientific and technological innovations.

“These tools make diagnostics more speedy and accurate and allows us to delve into your complex illnesses that traditionally are out of reach at walk-in care facilities,” explained Dr. Steven Achinger. “That is why urgent care is an appealing option. It offers what you need when you need it without the high cost and inconvenience of a traditional emergency center.”

Watson Clinic has been serving the healthcare needs of the local community for more than 80 years. What has allowed the non-profit organization to remain as relevant for that long has been its commitment towards 100-percent physician-led, physician-directed medical care, Dr. Achinger said.

Since 1941, Watson Clinic has expanded its services and outreach, having grown to more than 220 board-certified physicians, 1,700 employees, 40 medical specialty representatives, and 18 locations across Polk, Pasco, and Hillsborough County, Dr. Achinger said.

“The popularity of our urgent care location made clear that the community appreciates high-level expert care and advance diagnostics on a time frame that meets their schedule,” he said. “We are going to strive to reduce healthcare costs in our community. We believe that this will help people encourage business growth and help struggling families who are burdened with the high cost of healthcare. We are thrilled to introduce urgent care south to this community to do our part to make low cost healthcare a little more available in the city of Lakeland.”

Mayor Bill Mutz commended the facility for providing quality medical care for the local community. Such a commitment ensures that the community remains a prospective location for new businesses and residents, he said.

“Sometimes we have people worry if we have too many urgent care centers,” he said. “I don’t think this is a place where you have to worry about having a monopoly. This is a place where you want to make sure people have great access to being able to come. So from a personal standpoint, as well as a city standpoint, we are thrilled to have [the clinic] here to be able to have this urgent care expansion and see how it helps with all of our urgent care needs within our community.”

Watson Clinic South is located at 1033 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, call 863-647-8011, or visit https://www.watsonclinic.com/locations/1600-lakeland-hills-blvd-lakeland-fl.html