Wood and Stain DIY Wood Shop Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





Nothing makes a home feel homier than something made out of wood, whether it’s a family welcome sign or an inspirational message etched on a wooden plank.

You can always buy wooden decor from a department store, or you can add your own custom touch by creating one yourself. A new do-it-yourself woodshop in Davenport allows you to do just that.

Wood and Stain DIY Wood Shop in Davenport provides a creative avenue through which customers can create their own signs and wooden decor with their own custom messages and stencil designs.

Whether on their own or in a group, customers will love the “do-it-yourself” nature of the store as they stain their own wood, paint their own designs, and create something truly unique that they can take home and hang on their walls.

“Let us guide you through a step-by-step process, to take a piece of wood, and transform it into something to bring into your home,” their website states. “Our Do-It-Yourself woodshop brings a new creative avenue for our guests. Individuals, friends, and families can come together to create a masterpiece, as unique as you.”

Located in Posner Park at the crossroads of Highway 27 and I-4, this locally-owned and operated workshop allows customers to create what they want exactly how they want it. All they need to do is select their wood, their paints, and their stencils, and they will be guided through a step-by-step process to create something worth taking home.

Depending on the individual project, the average woodshop experience can take two to three hours at a time. These projects are especially fun as group activities, especially when they involve food and wine. Feel free to bring your own snack and wine and make it a fun outing with friends and family.

Wood and Stain DIY Wood Shop is the brainchild of Carolyn Drumm, a Disney prop designer who has created and refurbished props and other decorations for Walt Disney World, especially Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.

She received the idea to create the store after her sister had to travel out of the county just to engage within a DIY workshop experience. As such, her store caters to the Polk County area, as well as neighboring Orange and Osceola County.

“I just wanted to bring something new to Davenport because there’s not that much to do,” Drumm said. “Everybody had to go to Orlando or Lakeland. I want something here for everybody to do.”

The store celebrated its grand opening on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Northeast Chamber Of Commerce. Lana Stripling, Executive Director, commemorated the new facility as a unique opportunity for the local community.

“We are really excited that you partnered with us and we want to help you grow your business. We will promote you and help you however we can,” she said.

Wood & Stain DIY Wood Shop is located at 1230 Posner Boulevard, Davenport, Fl, 33837. For more info, visit: https://woodandstaindiy.com