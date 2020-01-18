Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Last Weeks Auburndale Accident That Killed Lakeland Mother

At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, officers of the
Auburndale Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a
passenger vehicle and a pick-up truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 92
West and Berkley Road, Auburndale.
The investigation determined that a 2005 Nissan Altima with five passengers was
stopped facing west at the red traffic signal on US 92 at its intersection with
Berkley Road. A 2006 Chevrolet HD3500 crew cab pick-up truck was traveling
west on US 92 and struck the Nissan in the rear. The collision propelled the
Nissan into the southbound lanes of Berkley Road, coming to rest just north of
the intersection. The truck continued through the intersection in a northwest
direction, traveled through a ditch on the north side of US 92, and then struck a
tree, coming to rest.
A rear passenger in the Nissan, Jean Baptiste, 38, of Lakeland, died of her
injuries.
Further investigation determined and confirmed Salvador Manuel Juarez Trejo,
43, of Auburndale, the driver of the Chevrolet, was under the influence at the
time of the crash. Today, an arrest warrant was obtained for Juarez Trejo
charging Juarez Trejo with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and
DUI with property damage. Juarez Trejo has been located, taken into custody
and delivered to the Polk County Jail.
