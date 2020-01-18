Man Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Last Weeks Auburndale Accident That Killed Lakeland Mother

At approximately 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, officers of the

Auburndale Police Department were dispatched to a traffic crash involving a

passenger vehicle and a pick-up truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 92

West and Berkley Road, Auburndale.

The investigation determined that a 2005 Nissan Altima with five passengers was

stopped facing west at the red traffic signal on US 92 at its intersection with

Berkley Road. A 2006 Chevrolet HD3500 crew cab pick-up truck was traveling

west on US 92 and struck the Nissan in the rear. The collision propelled the

Nissan into the southbound lanes of Berkley Road, coming to rest just north of

the intersection. The truck continued through the intersection in a northwest

direction, traveled through a ditch on the north side of US 92, and then struck a

tree, coming to rest.

A rear passenger in the Nissan, Jean Baptiste, 38, of Lakeland, died of her

injuries.

Further investigation determined and confirmed Salvador Manuel Juarez Trejo,

43, of Auburndale, the driver of the Chevrolet, was under the influence at the

time of the crash. Today, an arrest warrant was obtained for Juarez Trejo

charging Juarez Trejo with DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, and

DUI with property damage. Juarez Trejo has been located, taken into custody

and delivered to the Polk County Jail.



