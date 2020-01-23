Individual Steals 12-Year-Old’s Beats Headphones From Barbershop

https://fbwat.ch/1IdMu0aoluqO1OEi

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Taking headphones from a counter at the barbershop? Did you know they belong to a 12 yr-old boy?

Someone help us identify this guy in the video. A 12 year-old boy was at the City Barbershop and accidentally left his Beats Headphones on a counter. Our suspect gets his haircut, shakes the barber’s hand (at least he’s polite) and then walks to the counter to take the headphones.

Obviously from where he had been sitting, he spied the item unattended.

Anyone recognize him? Call Detective Lazado at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.

