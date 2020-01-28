Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Macy’s Grab and Go

The two pictured below went to Macy’s ( Citi Center) and she went to the women’s clothing and he went to the men’s clothing. (Good so far?) He chose three separate items and she concealed nine items inside of her tote bag – to the tune of $532! They walked straight out and got into a gray Nissan Altima.

Recognize either of them? Please call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward!

