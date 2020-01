Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Selecting Baby Shower Gifts And Not Paying? Who knows…

But the below pictured male went to Walmart on 1/22/2020 and put a diaper bag and Disney Travel Set (stroller) in a cart and decided not to pay. He was approached by an associate for a receipt, but walked right past him and the associate lost sight through the parking lot.

Anyone with information on his identity should call Detective Lozado at 863-401-2256.